Antioch names new crisis response team for Angelo Quinto

The city of Antioch on Monday launched a new non-police crisis response team named after Angelo Quinto, a resident who died in police custody during a mental health crisis.

City leaders were joined alongside relatives of Quinto to unveil the 24/7 response team to provide behavioral support to residents in mental or emotional distress.

"As I stand here I can only apologize to the Quinto family for not understanding the gravity of what the moment required. I apologize to residents to failing collectively this city for truly addressing the concerns of our community," said Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe at a news conference on Monday.

The new non-police crisis team will be dispatched when a non-life threatening call comes into police for someone in crisis. It is the first crisis team of its kind in Contra Costa County.

The annual estimated costs range between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.