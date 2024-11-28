Antioch pastor thwarts intruder during Thanksgiving church break-in

article

An Antioch pastor thwarted a burglar who broke into his church early Thanksgiving morning, police said.

The pastor of First Family Church on Contra Loma Boulevard was checking the building's alarm when he encountered the intruder.

"When the burglar saw his wicked deeds had been discovered he decided to fight with the pastor instead of repent," the Antioch Police Department said in a news release. "What he did not know was the pastor would win this battle of good and evil."

The pastor got the upper hand and subdued the burglar until police arrived and arrested the mana.

The pastor was not injured.

According to police, the burglar had used an ax to shatter a window of the church to gain entry.