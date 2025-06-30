Antioch police fatally shoot 26-year-old man who 'threatened to kill everyone' in the home

The Brief Antioch police fatally shot a 26-year-old man who they said was threatening to kill his household. Police said he rushed them with a knife. Neighbors said the area is usually quiet and safe.



Antioch police fatally killed a 26-year-old man Monday morning, who allegedly threatened to kill his entire household.

Sgt. Rob Green confirmed it was an "officer-involved shooting" at about 7:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Osprey Drive.

A police statement said that the young man, who was not identified, was "threatening to kill everyone in the home."

When police responded to a 911 call, the department said the man "rushed officers with a knife."

An unknown number of officers fired.

Bodycamera was not immediately made public of what police say happened.

Police said they provided aid to the man, they said, but he died at the scene.

Aerial views over Osprey Drive showed officers standing over a body, covered by a yellow tarp, in the street.

Evidence markers and several police cars were also seen stationed throughout the street.

Crews in hazmat suits were spotted from above going into a home with two cars in the driveway.

Resident Domingo DaRosa said this is usually a great, safe neighborhood.

"I never seen cops," he said. "Because you don't need them."

He added that what happened was "sad."

"People don't seek mental health when they should," he said.

Antioch police stand over a car on Osprey Drive. June 30, 2025

Hazmat crews enter a home on Osprey Drive. June 30, 2025

A body lay in the middle of Osprey Drive in Antioch. June 30, 2025

Several Antioch police cars line Osprey Drive. June 30, 2025