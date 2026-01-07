Antioch police ID suspect in shooting of 11-year-old girl

The Brief Police have identified a suspect in connection to a little girl's shooting in Antioch. The suspect, 23-year-old Ryan Hardy, is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the victim is listed in stable condition at an Oakland hospital.



The man accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl in the head while she rode in the passenger seat of her family's car this week in Antioch has been identified by the police.

Ryan Hardy, 23, suspected of shooting an 11-year-old girl in Antioch on Jan. 5, 2026. (photo courtesy Antioch Police Department)

Suspect identified

What we know:

The Antioch Police Department said Ryan Hardy, 23, should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said they identified him as the suspect in the Jan. 5 shooting through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements and forensic evidence.

Police said you should not confront the suspect and instead call 9-1-1 immediately if you encounter him or know about his whereabouts.

Police said as part of their investigation, detectives were able to identify several people who helped the suspect evade law enforcement officials.

Police said those who assisted Hardy and anyone who may assist him in the future will be subject to arrest for accessory.

The investigation of this case remains ongoing.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 12:38 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of Delta View Apartments at 3915 Delta Fair Boulevard. Responding officers had learned the victim was an 11-year-old girl, who was riding in the passenger seat of family's car. The girl, who has not been identified, was riding in the vehicle with her father as they were exiting the apartment complex's parking lot.

Police said after shots rang out, the car with the girl inside drove to a nearby shopping center parking lot, where officers found the car. The victim was taken to Children's Hospital Oakland where she is listed in stable condition. Multiple callers led the responding officers to the victim's car.

Officers gave the victim medical aid before she was taken to the hospital. The Contra Costa County Fire Department also responded and assisted.

Police said in a news release that the family did not appear to be the intended target.

Police Lt. Bill Whitaker with the Antioch Police Department said the bullet that struck the girl went through the back windshield, through the headrest and struck the girl in the back of the head.

Police still have not released information on what led up to the shooting.

Whitaker said the father of the girl did make eye contact with the gunman but told police he did not know the suspect.

The Source Antioch Police Department and previous KTVU reporting.