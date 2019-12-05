Antioch police investigate shooting death of 35-year-old Oakland man

Antioch police are trying to figure out who killed a 35-year-old Oakland man.

The 911 calls came just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding shots being fire in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way.

Witnesses told police they saw a man down on the sidewalk. The victim had been shot at least once, police said.

Antioch have not arrested anyone and have not released any more details.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441. Tipsters can text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and use the keyword ANTIOCH.

Antioch police investigate a homicide in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way. Dec. 4, 2019