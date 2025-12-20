Cluster of earthquakes strike San Ramon on Saturday night

article

A trio of earthquakes with an epicenter in San Ramon rumbled the Bay Area on Saturday evening.

The first quake struck about 6:32 p.m., and was initially measured at a 3.9 magnitude with a depth of about 3.1 miles, according to the US Geological Survey.

The second quake hit the same area about 6:36 p.m., and was measured at a 2.8 magnitude.

Then, at about 6:53 p.m., a third earthquake with a magnitude measured at 3.0 struck the same area at a depth of about 2.5 miles.

Shaking was felt at the KTVU station in Oakland, and callers reported movement in San Francisco. However, no injuries or damages were reported in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes.

The pair of quakes comes the day after a cluster of earthquakes also struck San Ramon. Friday night’s quakes were just the latest in a cluster of dozens of quakes that struck on Monday and Tuesday.