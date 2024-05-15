Antioch police investigating 'suspicious' death of man found on sidewalk

Antioch police are investigating the suspicious death of someone found on a sidewalk Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 7:19 a.m. to a report of a male on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of Country Hills Drive and arrived to find he had died. The person's cause of death has not been determined and is pending an autopsy from the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding out what might have happened in the case and ask anyone who drove through the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to share dashcam footage if they have it.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or jcox@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH.