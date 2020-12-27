Antioch police need help finding woman with dementia missing since Christmas

article

Antioch police are asking the public to help find a woman who suffers from dementia and has been missing since Friday.

Donna Pierce, 60, was last seen in the 500 block of East 18th Street in Antioch.

She was wearing a black fleece zip-up top and black pants with white stripes. Police described Pierce as 5-foot-tall and 98 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brown has no cell phone or vehicle. Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6900.