Antioch police shoot man having mental health crisis

article

Officers with the Antioch police department shot and wounded a 45-year-old man suffering from a mental health crisis early Friday morning.

Police were called to an apartment on W. 3rd Street around 12:50 a.m. on a report of a suicidal man. Once on scene, officers say the man approached them while holding a knife and stating he wanted to die.

Police ordered the man to drop the knife and backed away from the man when he approached them. The man turned around and went back inside the apartment and closed the door, police said.

In accordance with their training, officers moved away from the apartment. Suddenly, the man emerged holding the knife and charged at the officers, according to police.

One of the two officers used his Taser stun gun on the man, but that didn't work, police said. When the man continued to charge at the officers while holding the knife, officers opened fire on the man, wounding him twice.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to treat the gun shot wounds. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.