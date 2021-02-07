Antioch teenager injured in collision with hit-and-run driver

article

Antioch police are searching for a driver who struck a teenager in a hit-and-run collision in Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of East 18th Street near the Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a hit-and-run collision.

Upon arrival, they found the 15-year-old male victim had been riding an unregistered dirt bike eastbound on East 18th Street, when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Witnesses described the pickup truck as a brown, 1990s Chevrolet.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 with the key word ANTIOCH.