Antioch to hold special meeting to address bullying concerns

A special meeting will be held Thursday evening to examine bullying allegations in the Antioch Unified School District.



Amid public pressure, the school superintendent has ordered an independent third party investigation.

Some school staff say the district did not discipline Maintenance and Operations Director Ken Turnage.

They accuse him of verbal abuse and creating a hostile work environment.



"This has all been very traumatic for all of us, and especially for the last couple of days," Kim Atkinson, Antioch school district purchasing technician said. "They're so many people who've come forward, who've said it's them as well. There are people who are scared to come forward. He yells. He screams. He intimidates.

KTVU reached out to Turnage for comment, but has not heard back.