App helping older adults with technology sees rise in users amid pandemic

As stay-at-home orders continue, the internet, apps and anything high tech is becoming increasingly useful and necessary. For older adults, this can be a daunting task.

Some simply don’t have any idea how to start, while others are actually intimidated. A new start-up called “Getsetup” is looking to ease the process. The app offers dozens of classes for seniors and they are taught by seniors over the web.

The courses vary from tips on installing the Uber app and showing seniors how to get a ride, to digital banking and purchasing medication online.

Getsetup’s co-founder said the app launched six months ago and it has gained popularity since the stay-at-home orders were put in place.

