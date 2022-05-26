Aptos park named for slain Santa Cruz County sheriff's sergeant

A Santa Cruz County park is now officially named in honor of a sheriff's sergeant killed in the line of duty.

Willowbrook County Park in Aptos will now bear the name of slain Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

The park is getting a new play area for children and re-surfaced basketball courts in honor of the deputy who often enjoyed the park with his family.

Gutzwiller was ambushed in June 2020 after responding to a call about a suspicious van that was linked to the murder of a federal agent in Oakland.