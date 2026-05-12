California mayor will plead guilty to acting as secret agent for China

The Brief Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang resigned and agreed to plead guilty to federal charges alleging she acted as a secret agent on behalf of the Chinese government. Prosecutors claim Wang disseminated pro-China messaging via a community news site while taking direct orders and praise from foreign officials. Wang’s fiancé is currently serving four years in prison for the same charge.



Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges alleging she secretly acted as an agent of the Chinese government.

Resignation

What we know:

Wang, 58, resigned from office Monday, the same day the federal indictment was made public.

In her resignation letter to city leaders, she described her departure as "personal in nature" and made no mention of the federal criminal case.

She appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, where she was formally charged. Federal officials said she admitted to secretly working as an agent for a foreign government.

Potential sentence

Wang is expected to enter her guilty plea in the coming weeks, according to federal officials. She faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

She declined to answer questions when approached by FOX 11 outside her home.

"Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "This plea agreement is the latest success in our determination to defend the homeland against China’s efforts to corrupt our institutions."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

The allegations

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors allege Wang worked with Chinese government officials between 2020 and 2022 to promote pro-China messaging in the U.S. through a community news website called U.S. News Center. She did this while concealing her ties with the Chinese government from the public.

According to prosecutors, Wang followed directives from Chinese officials and distributed messaging tied to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"She executed directives. She did what they told her to do," prosecutor Elbogen said. "They’d give her praise for how well she’s doing. She’d say, ‘Thank you, leader.’"

Federal officials said the Chinese officials would contact Wang via WeChat, an encrypted messaging app, with pre-written articles for her to post. She would then respond with a link to the published piece.

The allegations contrast sharply with Wang’s public remarks during her swearing-in ceremony earlier this year, when she pledged to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States" and spoke against foreign government interference.

Federal authorities say Wang’s fiancé pleaded guilty last year to the same charge and is serving a four-year federal prison sentence.

City officials respond

What they're saying:

Arcadia city officials said they were unaware of the extent of Wang’s alleged ties to China.

"Honestly, we’re not aware of what her connections in China and to what extent they’d be," Deputy City Manager Justine Bruno said.

City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto said in a statement, "The allegations at the center of this case, that a foreign government sought to exert influence over a local elected official, are deeply troubling. We take them seriously."

FBI Director Kash Patel reacted on social media, saying federal authorities are continuing to "move aggressively to root out this kind of influence in American institutions all over the country."

Next steps for Arcadia leadership

What's next:

At its next meeting, the Arcadia City Council will select a mayor and mayor pro tem from among the remaining council members. The council will also discuss how District 3 will be represented until the next election cycle in November 2026.