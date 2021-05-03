Armed man in Pinole surrenders to police; dog fatally shot

An armed man whose mother said was having a mental health breakdown ended up surrendering to police after a nearly 4-hour standoff in Pinole, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and police.

No human injuries were suffered, but the police did say that the man killed a dog.

The standoff was reported over just after 9:30 a.m. Police residents on Kildare Way between Marlesta Road and Kilkenney Way should stay inside because of some "law enforcement activity."

Police told KTVU that the man, in his 20s or 30s, was armed outside the house.

SEE ALSO: Deputies de-escalate tense Oakland airport situation with temperature, Tasers

His mother called the police about 2 a.m. and said her son was having a mental breakdown and had a gun.

Advertisement

Police said the man was walking around the neighborhood but that they had established a perimeter. Police also said they don't plan to rush the man and will keep negotiating with him.

SEE ALSO: NFL 1st-round draft pick Najee Harris returns to Richmond homeless shelter where he once lived

They asked that people who live on Kildare Way between Marlesa Road and Tara Hills Drive and on Barkley Court should lockdown in the nearest place of safety.

Shannon and Tara Hills elementary schools have closed for the day and Pinole Middle School is being asked to shelter in place.

Police said that everyone should go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors.

They also told residents to stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency.