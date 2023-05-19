Armed robbery at store Thursday morning; police searching for suspect

Police detectives are looking for a man who robbed a Rohnert Park retail store at gunpoint Thursday morning.

It happened at about 11:20 a.m., when Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers received a call about a robbery occurring at the University Square Shopping Center in the 1400 block of Southwest Blvd.

A store employee reported the suspect entered the store and asked to purchase merchandise. As the employee opened the cash register, the suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 20 years of age, 6 feet tall with a lean build. He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a multicolor caricature on the front, blue jeans, black and white shoes, a black belt bag/fanny pack across the chest and a yellow surgical mask covering his face.

The suspect fled on foot northbound through the shopping center with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.