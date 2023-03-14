Armed thief kills man while stealing car: Gilroy police

article

A suspect on Tuesday allegedly shot a man in the chest, killing him, as he was trying to steal his car, Gilroy police said.

Police said that officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block Pheasant Drive where they found a 33-year-old man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said that man had confronted a suspect who was stealing his car.

During that confrontation, the suspect shot the victim and fled in his car, police said.

The California Highway Patrol found the stolen car and took the suspect into custody south of Salinas after a chase.

Video at the scene showed swarms of officers, including sheriff's deputies, take the suspect into custody as a K-9 barked on southbound Highway 101at Somavia Road.

After the suspect, wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans, was handcuffed on the ground, police walked him into the back of a patrol vehicle, where he looked downcast.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373 or jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at (408) 846-0330.

A car thief suspect who allegedly killed a man is taken away by Gilroy police. March 14, 2023 Photo: Aio Filmz

A car thief suspect is placed on the ground in Gilroy. March 14, 2023 Photo: Aio Filmz

Police walk a car thief suspect into custody in Gilroy. March 14, 2023 Photo: Aio Filmz

Police said that a 33-year-old man had confronted a suspect who was stealing his car. March 14, 2023 Photo: Aio Filmz