Armed thieves steal from Palo Alto Safeway pharmacy

article

Police in Palo Alto on Friday were investigating an armed robbery at a Safeway, scouring the parking lot and inside of the store for clues.

According to store supervisor Mauricio Serrano, at least one suspect went inside the Safeway on Middlefield Road and Colorado Avenue and stole several items from the pharmacy.

Serrano was working inside the store when he said two men in hoodies entered. One had a gun and told him to get on the floor.

Police have not said exactly what was taken. They will use surveillance video from inside the store to get a better idea of what happened and a good look at the suspect.

Safeway is closed while police investigate.

This robbery came two days after a brazen smash-and-grab at the Bloomingdale's in Palo Alto, an affluent city where crime is rare.