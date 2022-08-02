Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo

An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene.

It is not clear if the suspect was able to make off with any money. However, police said there were no injuries. There was no suspect information available.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.