Armored guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility in San Leandro

A security guard was shot Wednesday morning while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said.

The 60-year-old guard was in critical condition after being shot in the back of the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The shooting happened on the campus at 2500 Merced Street at around 11:42 a.m.

The guard was either picking up money or dropping it off, police said.

It was a "robbery gone bad," said police. "I don’t know if the robbery happened before the shooting or if the shooting happened after the robbery, but they did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Officials say they are looking for one suspect. They do not have any leads on where that person may have fled to.

"We’re scouring all the video we can, I mean there’s literally dozens of cameras in the vicinity and around the vicinity that we’ll be looking through for more detailed suspect information," police said.

A portion of the Kaiser campus on Merced Street was on lockdown as a precaution while police collect evidence.

"There is no threat to the area," police said in a statement.

The shooting suspect then ran away, possibly to a waiting getaway car, police said, and the hospital was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting.

The guard had worked for GardaWorld for nearly 40 years, according to police.

Note: This article has been revised with new information about the guard's injuries. Police now say the guard was shot in the upper torso, not the head. Bay City News contributed to this story.