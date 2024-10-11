Arrest in August shooting near Galileo Academy that injured teen

The San Francisco Police Department arrested a juvenile over the shooting of a teenage victim in August after the victim refused to join a gang, according to their mother.

Police made the arrest Tuesday around 4 p.m. when they spotted the 17-year-old suspect at Ocean Beach. During the arrest, police recovered a loaded gun and other items possibly related to the Aug. 21 shooting near Ghirardelli Square and Galileo Academy.

The 16-year-old victim was shot in his ankle around 12:30 p.m. a block from his high school. His mother told KTVU previously that other boys invited her son to a park where they pressured him to join their gang. When he refused, they shot him.

The victim is a recent immigrant from Colombia and was being bullied by other boys at his school before the shooting incident, his mother previously shared.

Related article

The suspect was identified as a San Francisco resident. It's unclear if they were also a Galileo Academy student.

He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for a felony charge of assault with a firearm.

KTVU reached out to SFUSD for comment over the recent arrest and is waiting to hear back. The victim's mother couldn't be immediately reached for comment.