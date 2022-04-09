Arrest made after man who suffered head trauma in San Jose dies

article

A man who police say was assaulted and suffered head trauma last month has died and now, San Jose police arrested the man they say is responsible in connection with the homicide.

On Saturday, San Jose Police Officer Steve Aponte said that Amiel Mirado was originally arrested for allegedly assaulting a man on March 27 at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero.

The man, whom they did not identify, was taken to the hospital and he died on Friday.

Mirado was then arrested on a homicide charge.

Police did not provide a motive or evidence that allegedly links Mirado to the man's death.

Efforts to reach Mirado or an attorney were not immediately successful.

This is the city's sixth homicide of 2022.

The arrest comes just as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo addressed what he called a revolving door of the criminal justice system.

San Jose authorities reported a 10.4% increase in violent crime last year.

The mayor's plan has a three-pronged approach: Crack down on repeat offenders, and those failing to appear in court, expand access to treatment for those addicted to methamphetamine, and help small businesses with grants and better access to video technology.

Advertisement

The proposal will go before the council on April 13.



Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.



