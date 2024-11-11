Arrest made in deadly Petaluma shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Petaluma over the weekend.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Lakeville Highway, near Ernie's Tin Bar at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

59-year-old Paul Elliot Colton from Arizona was found in San Jose and was arrested early Monday morning in connection to the shooting, officials said.

He's been charged with murder, carjacking, and for a being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Colton was booked into the Sonoma County Jail where he remains in custody with no bail.

Officials have not identified the victim.