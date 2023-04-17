Convicted felon out on probation charged in deadly Northridge shooting

A known gang member and convicted felon who was out on probation has been charged in connection with the murder of a man hired to paint over graffiti in Northridge last weekend.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jamal Jackson Sunday in the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 39-year-old Juan Lopez-Suarez. Jackson is charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He also faces special allegations of personally using a handgun and personally inflicting great bodily injury.

The deadly shooting happened April 15 in the area of 19105 Parthenia St, near Vanalden Avenue outside of Northridge Ice Cream Inc., around 12:30 p.m.

Surveillance images show the car Jackson owned and was reportedly in when he pulled up to the shooting scene. According to police, Jackson drove up and saw his gang graffiti being painted over by Lopez-Suarez, who was hired to do so for a little extra money.

That's when he allegedly shot Lopez-Suarez with a Glock multiple times in the chest, police said. Lopez-Suarez was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three other men who were in the area were also reportedly shot by Jackson. One of them was able to run into a nearby market and call for help. Surveillance images show some of the victims running for cover. Two needed surgery, and the fourth victim was treated and released, according to police.

Police said Jackson did not know any of the victims. The victims did not have any gang ties, officials said.

Jackson remains behind bars on no bail. His arraignment is scheduled for May 23.