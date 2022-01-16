Arrest made in deadly weekend shooting in Santa Rosa

An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left one person dead, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

The fatal shooting happened during an argument outside a popular food truck on the 800 block of Sebastopol Ave on Saturday at 12:51 a.m., officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim had been shot once. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Brayan Perez-Lara, a 31-year-old male from Santa Rosa.

On Saturday afternoon, SRPD detectives named the suspect as Inocencio Dunuan, a 27-year-old male from Santa Rosa. He was arrested for homicide charges and booked into the Sonoma County jail.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the shooting, is asked to contact SRPD.