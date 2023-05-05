Arrest made in fatal shooting of former East Bay high school athlete

A suspect was arrested in the killing of a former high school athlete in El Cerrito last month.

El Cerrito police arrested 21-year-old Malachi Cox, of Oakland, on Wednesday in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sincere Martin.

Martin was killed in the late afternoon of April 23 in the 900 block of Galvin Drive.

Authorities said Cox is associated with a white 4-door Toyota that fled the scene after the shooting.

El Cerrito police were able to track him down to Citrus Heights, a city in Sacramento County, with the help of Oakland police and the U.S. Marshals.

He was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility in Martinez.

Martin was a former athlete for De Anza High School and El Cerrito High School, according to the West Contra Costa Unified School District.