Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man.

Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.

Police said Dozier allegedly drove up to Cook as he walked near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd, got out of his car, and shot him.

Casings to the rifle were found at the scene, according to police, and nearby surveillance cameras captured evidence. An extensive search was done of the Highway 4 License Plate Reader system, and detectives identified the car used in the crime.

The Contra Costa Crime Lab said the AR-15 pistol matched the weapon Dozier used to kill Cook. Photo credit: Richmond Police Department

On Wednesday, Dozier, the registered car owner, was found and arrested by a Richmond SWAT team in the 1300 block of Palm Avenue in Martinez.

Police said they found two guns during the arrest: a short barreled AR-15 pistol and a semi-automatic handgun with a switch to make it a fully automatic weapon. The Contra Costa Crime Lab said the AR-15 pistol matched the weapon used to kill Cook.

Dozier was booked on one count of murder and firearm violations. He had three previous arrests for murder and was convicted in 2010 of manslaughter. He was paroled in September 2020.

Anyone with information about this case should call Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755.