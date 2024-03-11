Arrest made in killing of San Leandro gas station clerk

Authorities announced an arrest in the killing of a gas station attendant in San Leandro.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Dennis Lee of Stockton, was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of 78-year-old Wadih Badran, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

Badran, an employee at Speedway Gas Station located at 14880 E. 14th Street, engaged in a verbal dispute with the defendant on Feb. 22 after Lee was found loitering behind the business, authorities said.

"During the altercation, Lee approached the victim from behind and pushed him into a pole, resulting in head and neck trauma that proved fatal," the police department said.

Badran died of blunt force trauma.

After the incident, Lee fled the scene. He was arrested two weeks later near his Stockton home.

Investigators recovered clothing worn by Lee during the altercation and seized two illegally possessed firearms.