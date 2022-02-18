Arrest made in Napa highway shooting, carjacking

The Napa County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Friday for attempted murder, carjacking and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Highway 221. A male victim was shot through his passenger window in the head, but was able to call 911, sheriff's officials said.

Eight minutes later, authorities said a carjacking was reported in downtown near Clay and Franklin streets. And just before the shooting, residents had called in to report a reckless driver in the area of the shooting.

At 6:48 a.m. Napa police stopped the vehicle that was carjacked at Highway 221 and Streblow Drive. The occupant of the stolen vehicle, Tuong Nguyen, 42, described as a transient, was detained.

Officers detained Nguyen. He was booked into Napa County Department of Corrections this afternoon, where he is being held without bail.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital outside of Napa County and is awaiting surgery, according to the sheriff's office.

