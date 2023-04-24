Arrest warrant issued for Oakland police officer accused of perjury, threatening witness

article

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for an Oakland police officer on Monday.

The warrant is for felony perjury and threatening a witness, along with other allegations.

The warrant, against Officer Phong Tran, is a no-bail warrant. Tran has to surrender within 48 hours.

Sources tell KTVU the warrant stems from perjury allegations in a 2011 murder trial.

The news outlet Oaklandside reported in March that a man's conviction in that case was overturned after a witness recanted her testimony and accused an Oakland police investigator of paying her before the trial.

Tran was the lead investigator of that case.

OPD said they do not comment on pending cases and that this is an ongoing internal administrative investigation.

KTVU has reached out to the D.A.'s office for comment and has not yet heard back.