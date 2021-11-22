'Art of Banksy' opens at Palace of Fine Arts in SF

Banksy, an artist known for his street art, is being celebrated at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts with an exhibition that has its public opening Monday.

"The Art of Banksy," the largest touring collection of authentic artworks from the famously anonymous artist, opens Monday at the Marina District site at 3601 Lyon St. with ticket prices for adults starting at $39.99.

The exhibition includes more than 80 works from the artist, whose work has also been spotted on the streets of San Francisco itself and elsewhere over the years.

The exhibition is not authorized by Banksy, but features pieces sold to private collectors, organizers said. People can learn more about the exhibition and buy tickets by visiting banksyexhibit.com/sanfrancisco or calling (844) 871-1358.

