As COVID relief remains in limbo, 2 unemployment programs set to expire

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
The programs help more than 12 million people who are unemployed are set to expire Dec. 26.

Two federal programs helping more than 12 million unemployed Americans are set to expire Saturday.

One program includes independent contractors, the self-employed and gig workers, as well as people who became sick or had to quarantine.

The second program provides an additional 13 weeks of federal benefits to those who run out of state payments.

These programs would continue if President Trump signs the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.

COVID relief remains in limbo as Americans celebrate Christmas

There could be a government shutdown next week.

He has yet to sign of veto it, but he demanded that congress increase stimulus payments to $2,000 for all Americans.

Even if the president signs the relief bill, states will likely need several weeks to reprogram computers to continue these particular unemployment payments.

Benefits would be retroactive, but recipients would not receive any money during that period. 