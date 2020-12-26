As COVID relief remains in limbo, 2 unemployment programs set to expire

Two federal programs helping more than 12 million unemployed Americans are set to expire Saturday.

One program includes independent contractors, the self-employed and gig workers, as well as people who became sick or had to quarantine.

The second program provides an additional 13 weeks of federal benefits to those who run out of state payments.

These programs would continue if President Trump signs the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.

He has yet to sign of veto it, but he demanded that congress increase stimulus payments to $2,000 for all Americans.

Even if the president signs the relief bill, states will likely need several weeks to reprogram computers to continue these particular unemployment payments.

Benefits would be retroactive, but recipients would not receive any money during that period.