As dry, windy weather rears head, state firefighters want residents on high alert

Wildfires in California are already underway, as state officials expect a long and dangerous fire season following the 2020 season.

This week marks Wildfire Preparedness Week; state crews are taking advantage by hosting wildfire preparedness events.

The first will be Monday morning in Orinda at the East Bay Municipal Utility District near the San Pablo Reservoir.

Local agencies are already working to spread awareness. In the Moraga Orinda district, the fire department created a pilot ambassador program, where volunteers will go door to door to help spread wildfire awareness education.

Parts of California are under a red flag warning, including Solano County.

Crews there spent the weekend fighting fires; the state has already seen more than 1,300 fires.