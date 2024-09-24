A's fans wax nostalgic about Oakland Coliseum

After 57 years, the A's will no longer be rooted in Oakland.

The Oakland Athletics are playing their last home games at the Coliseum this week; the final hurrah is on Thursday before the team vacates The Town to play elsewhere.

Die-hard A's fans have been vocal about their anger towards A's owner John Fisher, who backed out of staying in Oakland and instead chose to move the team to Las Vegas, with a stop in Sacramento before a new stadium is built.

A's fans have been protesting over the last year, but are now resigned that the team will no longer be rooted in Oakland.

Below are first-person fans' memories, which have been gently edited.

Michael Filice, Morgan Hill/Anaheim

My last visit to the Coliseum was the 2019 Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

I played hooky from classes to see my childhood team try to claw into the playoffs.

That year was ultimately unfruitful, but the roar of the sold out crowd, the flurry of yellow fibers from the rally towels, and a community backing a storied team with a storied history is how I will forever remember Rickey Henderson Field.

With the likes of Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Marcus Semien, Liam Hendriks, with promises of a new waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal, I was seeing the potential for a real foundation and potential dynasty on the horizon.

Since that final out of '19, there have been no words to describe my anguish, anger, and feeling of being blindsided.

The losses of Dick Callahan and Ray Fosse, the pandemic, and the rumors of relocation becoming reality have made a team and sport I love very dear, making me feel apathetic towards them at times.

While nothing I can do as an individual can change this outcome, I have my fond and vivid memories of McAfee/O.co/RingCentral/Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, my second home.

Mike Fuesi, Petaluma

The crew at Lagunitas Brewing at an A's game at the Coliseum. Photo: Mike Feusi

We, at Lagunitas Brewing, used to have a lot of team building at the Coliseum.