As pressure builds, Oakland school district now considering delaying campus closures

Some Oakland school buildings that were slated to shut down this year may stick around – for at least another year.

The Oakland Unified School board is hosting a special meeting Friday night to possibly reverse course and delay plans that they voted on last week.

Specifically, the board is considering pushing back closures for Community Day and Parker elementary schools and delay the changes to La Escuelita, which could lose its 6th and 8th grades, by a year. The board is now proposing to delay these moves to the 2022-2023 year.

This vote to possibly delay comes just a week after board members voted to close down five schools next year and consolidate or merge six more over the next two years.

But pressure had been building from critics of the plan.

Earlier this week, the Oakland City Council adopted a resolution asking the state to intervene to prevent any school closures from happening.

Oakland City Council Vice President Rebecca Kaplan explained that years ago, the state took over control of the public schools and "racked up more debt, and now schools are threatened with closures, to pay off debt that the state ran up."

However, what has grabbed many people's attention is the two Oakland teachers at Westlake Middle School who have been on a hunger strike now for 18 days.

Westlake was on the original list of closures but was spared after the final school board vote.

However, Maurice Andre San-Chez, a choir teacher, and Moses Omolade, a program manager at the school, haven't eaten anyway, citing a solidarity with the other school communities facing closure.

Still, they said this latest change of course could make them consider ending the strike.

