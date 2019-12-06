As rain approaches, so do fears of mudslides and debris flows in Kincade fire zone

n the space of about two weeks, we've gone from fire season to flash flood season, folks in Healdsburg are very concerned where several hundred acres burned.

With one big atmospheric river behind them and a very wet cold front about to hit, people in the Kincade Fire burn areas are pretty well set for what's coming, especially overnight Friday into Saturday.

Sonoma County and the Community Soil Foundation's so-called Water Marines are going to burn areas providing victims with free clean ups. This also includes mud and debris flow mitigation to protect nearby neighborhoods, vineyards, sewers, steams and ponds from contamination.

"It's a tremendous help, and that's the coordination of the local governments to make sure that we don't have any issues with landslides or contamination." — Dominic Foppino, Mayor of Windsor

This is not a 'one and done' storm.

With all the wildfire taking out so much low-lying vegetation and countless trees, the mini watersheds around here have been altered.

As a result, you want to make sure you keep checking for mud and debris flows getting into places where it should not be.

A huge amount of work has already been done in Windsor's Sonoma County Foothill Park, severely burned in the Kincade fire.

Because of the tremendous amount of wildfire damage, plans are in place to build a better park that will soon arise from the ashes.

"It's being rebuilt even better than it was before the fires; brand new roads, new fire resistant bridges and structures... so it's going to be even better than we've ever had it," said Foppino.

Windsor, Healdsburg and Geyserville are all set for the storms and for holiday visitors.

"We're ready to welcome you. We did our tree lighting last night. We had about 5,000 people come out for our tree lighting and all the restaurants are open, all the businesses are open, all the wineries are open," said Foppino.

Good weather forecasted next week makes Healdsburg, Windsor, Santa Rosa and Geyserville a good set of places to visit.