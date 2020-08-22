Asteroid scheduled to pass by Earth the day before Election Day

article

It seems like 2020 just won’t let up.

Scientists say they recently spotted an asteroid expected to zoom uncomfortably close to earth on the day before Election Day.

The celestial object, known as 2018VP1, is roughly 6.5 feet in diameter and is expected to buzz Earth on November 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The space agency says that there could be three potential impacts, but “based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days," there is just a 0.41% chance of the asteroid hitting us.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.