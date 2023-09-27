Oakland police are searching for a missing and at-risk teenager.

Joseph Eisner-Gordon was last seen Friday evening on foot near the 700 block of E. 11th St. around 7 p.m.

Officials said the 17-year-old was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, t-shirt, and sweatpants: all black.

He's described as mixed race--Latino and white--standing at 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 140 pounds.

Police said his family is considered to be in good physical condition.

He's described as having brown hair and born eyes.

Anyone with information about Joseph's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (5OPakl0) 238-3641.