ATF offers $20,000 reward for information on Stockton shooter

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Friday offered a $20,000 reward for information on the perpetrator of the mass shooting in Stockton on Nov. 29, which brings the total reward money for information about the case to $100,000.

The shooting occurred at a banquet hall which had been rented out for a toddler’s birthday party, just as attendees were preparing to cut the cake. Three children, ages 8, 9, and 14, and a 21-year-old were killed in the hall, where at least 100 people were gathered, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said. Eleven people were wounded.

Detectives believe the gunfire continued outside and that there may have been multiple shooters.

By the numbers:

The ATF reward is just one of several being offered for information about the shooter.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the suspects’ capture. The agency is asking anyone with photos or videos of the incident to submit them to tips.fbi.gov , along with a description of the file’s location and the time it was recorded.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering $25,000, upped from an original offer after Mayor Christina Fugazi and District 2 Councilmember Mariela Ponce pledged $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to (209)-946-0600, or by visiting stocktoncrimestoppers.org .

Nonprofit organization the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation is also offering a $5,000 reward.