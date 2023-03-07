Atmospheric river could unleash more mudslides, mountain snow

A warmer storm system with milder air brewing over the Pacific Ocean at the start of the week will impact California this week and generate a high risk of flooding, including in areas accustomed to receiving heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service.

This atmospheric river will continue to produce heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada.

Meteorologists predict the next round of weather – from Thursday to Saturday – will potentially unleash flooding rainfall, mudslides, feet of mountain snow, and very strong wind gusts of wind.

Saturday will see the heaviest rain.

Additional storms are expected into next week – which also may tap into a 2,000-plus-mile feed of deep subtropical Pacific moisture yielding heavy rain at lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains.

By Sunday, San Francisco may have more than 30 inches of rain for the wet season.

From July 1 through March 5, San Francisco International Airport picked up 24.68 inches of rain. The historical average annual rainfall for the airport is 19.64 inches.