Suspect sought in robbery, attack on elderly woman in San Francisco

Authorities are searching for the suspect who attacked an 81-year-old woman in broad daylight on a San Francisco street Monday.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:37 p.m. in the area of 28th and Diamond streets.

Officers from the Ingleside Station responded to the scene and found the 81-year-old victim who told authorities she was work down the street when a man exited a parked SUV and approached her.

The suspect is allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and snatched her purse.

Officers said the suspect then hopped back into the SUV and fled the scene.

The elderly woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the SFPD robbery unit are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the department's 24-Hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a "Tip" to TIP411.