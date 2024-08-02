Attempted murder charges filed for suspect striking AlCo sheriff deputy with stolen car

Alameda County's District Attorney Pamela Price has announced attempted murder charges against a man accused of striking and seriously injuring a sheriff's deputy with a stolen car.

Joel Gonzalez is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly tried to run over a deputy investigating stolen cars with a stolen car.

The 34-year-old also faces great bodily injury and committing a crime while on bail enhancements.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on or around July 24 when Gonzalez was allegedly driving the stolen car. The deputy deployed spike strips to stop the car when the suspect then used the car to hit the deputy.

The DA's office said the deputy was thrown 20 feet forward and suffered internal injuries.

Gonzalez was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer with great bodily injury, assault upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, two counts of unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and two counts of receiving stolen property.