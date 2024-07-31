Former president of Alameda youth swim team charged with embezzling funds

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price pressed charges against a woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit youth sports organization.

45-year-old Sarah Lynn New, the former president for the parents board of the Alameda Gators Swim Team, was charged with three felony counts of embezzlement.

"Ms. New was a trusted fiduciary as the president of the team and had obviously access and responsibility for being a fiduciary and managing the funds that were entrusted to her," said DA Price.

Alameda Police said $51,440 was reported stolen. They are still investigating how the money, if any, has been used.

Investigators said she withdrew multiple times during her tenure as president, which began in September 2023. The complaint with the DA said on April 1, April 17, and April 18, 2024, New withdrew thousands of dollars from the team's bank account at once.

A parent dropping off her son at practice was sad to hear the news, but overall positive about the way the team is handling it, despite having to cut loose some resources.

"A few of the coaches have given years and years to this program and have given the kids in the community and their jobs were affected and that’s just a terrible thing for the coaches and the kids as well," she said. "The Gators is a great program for our kids here. I think it’s the only competitive swim program that we have, and I know that it means a lot to the community and the swimmers."

In a statement from the Alameda Gators Swim Team, a spokesperson wrote, in part, "The charges reflect the serious nature of the financial and emotional damage inflicted on our team, and we are grateful that the harm done to our organization and its staff has been recognized by the legal system."

New was arrested by Alameda police in early July. She posted bail.

KTVU was unable to reach her, but her attorney, Rabin Nabizadeh with Summit Defense Criminal Attorneys sent me the following message, "We do not comment on pending matters and ask the public to try to keep an open mind during the pendency of the case before the court."

New faces nine years in state prison if convicted.

As for whether she’ll have to pay back what she allegedly stole, DA Price said, "I’m sure that any sentence would include restitution in this case."

Price said the investigation is ongoing and it’s possible more charges could come.

The team is accepting donations to get back on its feet.