Attempted robbery of Brinks armored truck in Oakland; shooting leaves 1 dead

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. Police confirm this was an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at this location. Responding officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the gunshot victims was transported to the hospital, the other was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another person suffering gunshot wounds later arrived at a local hospital on their own. Investigators are trying to determine how that person was involved.

Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong, updated the situation from the scene. He said a Brinks employee and a bystander were shot and wounded. Armstrong said a white vehicle occupied by several individuals is involved with this case.

"We are looking for information and video related to that vehicle and to those individuals in that vehicle. We're trying to identify them as well," Armstrong said.

Skyfox flew over the scene. There were numerous evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store. Witnesses said they heard as many as 20 gunshots.

Chief Armstrong said this is an active scene. This is the 92nd homicide this year. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is supporting this investigation.

It has been a deadly week in Oakland.

"It's been a tough week in the city of Oakland. We obviously have seen several homicides this week. We ask the community to continue to bring forth information to help us solve these crimes. We also ask the community to continue to get rid of the guns that continue to plague our community," said Armstrong.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.