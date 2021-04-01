Attempted robbery suspect arrested after 14-hour standoff in Redwood City

A suspect in an attempted armed robbery was arrested Tuesday night following a 14-hour standoff, Redwood City police said.

Two men standing in the garage area of an apartment complex were approached by another man who demanded a beverage from them and then took a black semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it at them, police said.

The suspect did not follow when the would-be victims ran away.

The men identified Domingo Molina, 37, from a photo line-up.

On learning that Molina had been seen entering a residence in the 500 block of Flynn Avenue, officers established a perimeter and attempted to persuade him to come out.

"After numerous failed attempts over the course of the night, the Redwood City SWAT team with assistance from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and San Mateo Police Department responded to the scene," police said in a statement.

Negotiators tried a variety of tactics to convince Molina to exit, including requests from family members that he surrender peacefully and unarmed, as the stalemate continued for about 14 hours, police said.

The Redwood City Police SWAT team then deployed chemical agents into the residence and Molina surrendered after several minutes, police said.

"After being medically evaluated for previous injuries sustained elsewhere, the suspect was booked into county jail for attempted armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and on an outstanding felony warrant," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Ryan Kimber at (650) 780-7138 or the Redwood City police tip line at (650) 780-7110.