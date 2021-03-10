Attempted sexual assault on Asian woman at SJ Caltrain station a possible hate crime

A 32-year-old man is in custody for an attempted sexual assualt on a woman of Asian descent at a transit station in San Jose early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Investigators are looking at the case as a possible hate crime in addition to the attempted sexual assault.

The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. in the tunnel area of San Jose's Diridon Station, a spokesperson from Caltrain said. The woman and the suspect had both exited a train before the attack.

The victim told authorities the suspect made inappropriate statements about her being Asian, according to the Caltrain and SamTrans deputy director Victoria O’Brien.

"It’s scary, we don’t want this to happen. Very fortunate the victim was not injured physically," O'Brien said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

