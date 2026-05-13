Authorities ID victims in Santa Clara shooting, fire

The Brief A man was found shot and killed in Santa Clara on Friday, and a house fire nearby led authorities to discover a second body. The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victims as 49-year-old Matthew Heflin of Bloomington, Indiana and 52-year-old Mark Heflin of Santa Clara.



Officials on Wednesday publicly identified two victims who were found dead in Santa Clara last week.

What we know:

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victims as 49-year-old Matthew Heflin of Bloomington, Indiana and 52-year-old Mark Heflin of Santa Clara.

Officials indicated Mark Heflin died of multiple gunshot wounds, while there was no cause of death listed for Matthew Heflin.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not specify the relation between the two, and did not say which victim was found at which scene.

The backstory:

The investigation began Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Enright Avenue.

Santa Clara police officials said a man was found shot in front of a residence and died at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a fire broke out at a house located on the same street.

The following day, police confirmed they found a body in the rear of the charred remains of the home.

Police characterized the incident as a targeted attack and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, though they have not yet confirmed if they are actively seeking a suspect.