Authorities investigating body found near San Francisco International Airport

A body was found near San Francisco International Airport Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said late Saturday afternoon that investigators were alerted about the body in the roadway that approaches the airport's departure gates at approximately 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for San Francisco International Airport has confirmed that a body was discovered today, adding that investigators from the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department have been on the scene.

No other details were released.