Authorities investigating reports of 'active shooter' at marine base in SoCal

The U.S. Marine Corps said it is aware of reports of an active shooter at a base in Southern California on Tuesday.

Military police responded to Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at around 6:30 a.m. and cordoned off the area.

KESQ reports that the gunman was taken into custody, but the officials said they could not yet confirm that information.

Base spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale said no injuries were reported.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was not requested to assist with the incident, said spokeswoman Jodi Miller. She said information would come from the military.