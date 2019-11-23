Authorities investigating whether suspect is connected to Oak Grove High School bomb

Residents trying to come home Friday night to the Trade Winds neighborhood in South San Jose, found streets still blocked and the bomb squad and officers still surrounding the lower unit of a building on the 5000 block of Tyhurst Court.

San Jose Police say they arrested Andrew White, 36, after an overnight standoff at the residence that ended about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he emerged from the building.

Police went to White's residence about 6 p.m.Thursday to execute a search warrant related to an explosive device found earlier in the week at nearby Oak Grove High School. Police say he barricaded himself inside the condominium on Tyhurst Court. Residents say a SWAT team swarmed into the neighborhood and negotiators brought someone he knew to help coax him out.

"She's like, we love you you're only making things worse, come outside. So on and so forth. Police immediately came on afterwards and said we know you're still in there," said Cliff DePuy, a neighbor who had sheltered in place.

"It's just a scary sight to see and especially at 10 p.m. at night and all the neighbors are outside," Anthony Diaz a nearby resident.

Finally about 2 a.m., residents say they heard loud bangs as police tried to get White to surrender.

"Yeah, I heard the bang, bang, bang," said Joel Gomez another resident, "I heard a couple flash bangs they threw in. Really loud bangs."

Ernesto Ordaz says his surveillance camera caught the sounds.

"We been living here a little more than 7 years and this is the first time we seen something like that," said Ordaz.

"They shot five rounds of whatever they shot in the house, he had no choice but to come out. He couldn't breathe. So he came out and said "I'm burning, I'm burning, I'm burning," said one resident who did not want her face on camera.

Officers say they found what appeared to be improvised explosive devices inside White's residence. That prompted police to evacuate neighboring homes. Familes were forced to spend the night elsewhere. Oak Grove High School became a temporary shelter.

Outside the residence Friday night, the bomb unit piled up evidence from the residence, with an array of pipes and possible explosives. One neighbor says police found a pipe bomb under her daughter's window nearby.

"Too close to home. Too many kids out here," she said, "We've been reporting before this even happened. My neighbors been reporting to management. Something's going on out there. There's too much traffic."

Police say they're investigating whether White might be connected to the explosive device found at Oak Grove High School Tuesday. The school was used as a shelter for some of the evacuees Thursday night and was open to students Friday.

White is being held on outstanding felony warrant. At this point, he has not been charged in connection with the Oak Grove High School bomb.

The San Jose Police Department is appealing to the public for information in the Oak Grove incident. Anyone who has tips or video

surveillance of the area is urged to contact Detective Joel Martinez (408) 464-8379.

Information can be submitted anonymously at (408) 947-7867. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.